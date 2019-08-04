Catalyst Capital Advisors Raised Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $1.19 Million; As China Unicom (Hong Kong) LTD (CHU) Share Price Declined, Thornburg Investment Management Cut by $19.16 Million Its Holding

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (CHU) by 98.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 1.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.95% . The institutional investor held 31,515 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403,000, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 579,855 shares traded or 81.00% up from the average. China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) has declined 21.16% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,723 shares to 19,723 shares, valued at $34.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peabody Energy Corp New by 17,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 128,295 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company stated it has 265,712 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) holds 0.01% or 14,600 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 42.27M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 948,624 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 3.89 million are held by Maverick. Meristem Family Wealth Lc owns 19,450 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Conning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Massachusetts Services Company Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 119,048 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 4.13 million shares. Creative Planning invested in 12,042 shares. Endurant Limited Partnership owns 54,995 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Grp, a Missouri-based fund reported 40,839 shares. Southpoint Cap LP invested in 2.93% or 1.30 million shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 92,461 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $90.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).