Catalyst Capital Advisors Raised Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position By $551,940; Progressive (the (PGR) Shorts Down By 11.56%

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 26.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc acquired 9,199 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 43,420 shares with $2.63 million value, up from 34,221 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $15.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $66.49. About 290,282 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Progressive Corporation (the (NYSE:PGR) had a decrease of 11.56% in short interest. PGR’s SI was 4.47 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.56% from 5.05 million shares previously. With 2.85 million avg volume, 2 days are for Progressive Corporation (the (NYSE:PGR)’s short sellers to cover PGR’s short positions. The SI to Progressive Corporation (the’s float is 0.77%. The stock increased 1.30% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $78.04. About 432,534 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Among 8 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Midstream has $75 highest and $6600 lowest target. $70.38’s average target is 5.85% above currents $66.49 stock price. Magellan Midstream had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $7100 target. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. J.P. Morgan maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Ladenburg maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 40,000 shares to 233,000 valued at $15.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Transunion stake by 9,415 shares and now owns 1,622 shares. Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 8.92% above currents $78.04 stock price. Progressive had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of PGR in report on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, July 25. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $9300 target. Janney Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $59 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $45.63 billion. The Company’s Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.