Catalyst Capital Advisors Raised Its Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Market Value Rose; First Interstate Bank Has Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $3.94 Million

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 12,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 61,750 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.53M, up from 49,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $323.77. About 1.00 million shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 86.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 2,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (HYG) by 8,000 shares to 2,610 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,237 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 26,900 shares to 600 shares, valued at $51,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 8,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,075 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

