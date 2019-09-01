Catalyst Capital Advisors Raised Its Orange (ORAN) Stake by $424,000; Gofen & Glossberg Has Cut Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $499,044

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat (RHT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 2,742 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 42,406 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, down from 45,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Red Hat for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 24.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.09% . The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 281,237 shares traded. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 14.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 05/03/2018 – ORANGE SA ORAN.PA – SAYS TO NAME IN COMING WEEKS EXPERIENCED EXTERNAL EXECUTIVE FROM BANKING INDUSTRY TO TAKE CHARGE OF ORANGE BANK AND ORANGE MONEY ACTIVITIES; 13/04/2018 – Salisbury Bank and Trust Company Completes Its Purchase and Assumption of the Fishkill, New York Branch of Orange Bank & Trust Company for Its Riverside Division; 21/05/2018 – ORANGE MAY BUILD OWN BANK AS COOP. WITH MBANK IS SET TO END: PB; 15/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Orange County, CA’s John Wayne Airport $154MM Revs at ‘AA’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ORANGE POLSKA 1Q LOSS 50M ZLOTY; 05/04/2018 – ORANGE EGYPT FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS – LOAN TO BE USED TO CONTINUE FUNDING OF REQUIRED CAPITAL EXPANDSION; 20/04/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM SA OBEL.BR – 2018 GUIDANCE REITERATED; 13/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Orange Exp EU750m 10Y MS +37 Area +/-2; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 8,736 shares to 480,075 shares, valued at $25.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 16,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,913 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EWH).

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 6,420 shares to 135,877 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 363 are held by Shine Invest Advisory Service. Capstone Investment Advsrs Llc invested in 224,310 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Vertex One Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4.32% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.00M shares. Fairfield Bush & invested in 5,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bridgeway Cap Management Inc reported 15,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 251,016 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 1,525 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 57,893 were reported by Tremblant Cap Group. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.56% or 22,500 shares. Huntington Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,336 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 589,802 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.