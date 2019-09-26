Catalyst Capital Advisors Lowered Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding; Kinross Gold (KGC) Shorts Lowered By 3.87%

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 12.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,950 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 53,800 shares with $18.66 million value, down from 61,750 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $13.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $236.9. About 480,354 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) had a decrease of 3.87% in short interest. KGC’s SI was 10.97M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.87% from 11.41 million shares previously. With 10.09 million avg volume, 1 days are for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s short sellers to cover KGC’s short positions. It closed at $5.15 lastly. It is down 11.67% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Kinross Reels as Two More African Nations Seek Mining Payoffs; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CEO SEES `FIRE BURNING’ FOR MINERS IN AFRICA; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Russia operations remain unaffected by U.S. sanctions; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS `HOPES TO BE TRIMMING AROUND THE EDGES’ IN MAURITANIA; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HAS STRONG STRUCTURAL SUPPORT FOR MAURITANIA TALKS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS COULD SEEK INT. ARBITRATION IF MAURITANIA CHANGES RULES; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS IT’S ALREADY `IN DIALOGUE’ WITH MAURITANIA

More notable recent Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Careful With Kinross Gold Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinross Gold Corporation Stock Seems Ready for a Long-Term Uptrend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Golden Reasons to Buy Kinross Gold Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “White Gold Corp. Encounters Significant Mineralization at Ryan’s Surprise Discovery 2km West of Golden Saddle; Receives Positive Metallurgical Results for Arc Deposit and Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Golden Saddle & Arc Deposits on White Gold Property – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $6.45 billion. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper.

Among 10 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $375 highest and $23500 lowest target. $287.64’s average target is 21.42% above currents $236.9 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 16 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 to “Market Perform” rating. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, August 30 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Atlantic Securities. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30000 target in Friday, August 30 report. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Friday, August 30. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 30. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, August 30. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,846 are held by Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mason Street Advisors holds 0.06% or 7,920 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 26,839 shares. Guardian Cap Lp reported 1,400 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Sumitomo Life Insur Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Td Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 106,072 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 70,117 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 1,081 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Goelzer Investment holds 8,126 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 18,283 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 49 were accumulated by Fred Alger Inc. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Company reported 11,152 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 0.48% or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 22.52 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased Ishares Inc (EWY) stake by 33,757 shares to 231,732 valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Inc stake by 28,047 shares and now owns 496,322 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) was raised too.