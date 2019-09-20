Catalyst Capital Advisors Lowered Stake in Ebay (EBAY) by $858,000; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) Lowered by $515,430

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 32.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 46,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, down from 68,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 4.89 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 2,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 23,505 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 25,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 3.91 million shares traded or 35.39% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 71,075 shares to 71,458 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 26,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 42,000 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 37,091 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 11,672 shares. Fort LP holds 0.14% or 17,858 shares. Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Maverick Ltd has 141,010 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 100,000 shares. Qci Asset Management New York has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Smithfield Trust holds 0.02% or 5,574 shares in its portfolio. 84 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling. Tortoise Invest Llc holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Product Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 578,400 shares. 60,670 are owned by Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Liability. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 93,941 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Scout Invests stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.19M for 19.78 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aull & Monroe Invest Mngmt invested in 0.56% or 5,064 shares. North Star Asset holds 2,370 shares. One Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 2,144 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.13% or 1,204 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com has invested 0.35% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.34% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Argent Company reported 28,230 shares stake. Grimes Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,241 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc invested in 0.2% or 3,126 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested 0.6% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Regentatlantic Ltd Llc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 5,725 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,846 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 24,175 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.75% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,188 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.58 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 973 shares to 23,877 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.