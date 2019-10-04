Catalyst Capital Advisors Lowered Its Position in American Tower New (AMT) as Share Price Rose; As Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Edgar Lomax Co Lowered Position

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 946,677 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.21 million, down from 960,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 12.57M shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 89,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.20 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $223.9. About 1.42M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,504 are owned by Hemenway Limited Co. Fjarde Ap accumulated 149,383 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 4,975 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,267 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital stated it has 6,586 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Park Natl Oh holds 0.37% or 33,595 shares in its portfolio. Kistler invested in 0.03% or 369 shares. California-based Cap International Ca has invested 0.42% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 0.74% or 62,342 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd invested 0.59% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The New York-based Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 0.72% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) reported 38 shares. 5.96 million were accumulated by Geode Capital Management Limited Co. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 80,590 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 6,000 shares to 33,075 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 50,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Tower prices $1.35B in debt – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy And Buy Again Annaly Preferred Shares – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “City Office REIT prices equity offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola: Solid Quarter, But I’m Not Chasing The Pop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp owns 5,812 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Co stated it has 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,785 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 22,825 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 1.45M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 69,969 shares. Farmers owns 21,912 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth owns 5,884 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 8,775 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd invested 0.37% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 1,638 were accumulated by Kessler Invest Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp Ny has 1.53% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 66,436 shares. Wedgewood Pa stated it has 4,051 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 699,857 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.04 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.