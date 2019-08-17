Catalyst Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) by $750,200 as Stock Price Declined; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Capital World Investors Cut Its Stake as Stock Rose

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615.51M, down from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $322.03. About 474,841 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 81.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 68,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The institutional investor held 15,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184,000, down from 83,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 651,125 shares traded or 0.13% up from the average. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days

More notable recent Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Corcept Therapeutics Shares Rose 11.5% in February – The Motley Fool” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corcept Therapeutics beats by $0.09, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PRS Guitars Opens New Dedicated Manufacturing Facility Overseas – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Corcept Therapeutics Announces Allowance of Additional Patent Covering the Use of Korlym to Treat Patients With Cushing’s Syndrome – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated â€“ CORT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Company reported 0.03% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) or 132 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 90,851 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Amer Group Inc owns 74,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Metropolitan Life Ins owns 56,749 shares. Moreover, Ami Asset Mngmt has 0.63% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Element Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 28,002 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 5,192 shares. Catalyst Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 35,187 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Co owns 173,470 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 44,926 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 321,615 shares in its portfolio.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 224,676 shares to 620,363 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 25,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 14,910 shares to 13.69 million shares, valued at $1.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 547,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.13% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 46,284 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 62,067 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department accumulated 454 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Capital Guardian Tru Co accumulated 430 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 26 shares. Swiss Bank accumulated 202,700 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hsbc Hldg Pcl has 33,028 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 1.05M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. First Republic Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 8,271 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1,400 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 28.86 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 12% in March – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Things Ulta Beauty Wants You to Know – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 42% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ulta Beauty’s Stock Looks Gorgeous Today – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.