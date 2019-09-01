Catalyst Capital Advisors Lowered By $5.30 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Scripps E W Co (SSP)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 52.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 45,313 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 41,500 shares with $4.89M value, down from 86,813 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project

Scripps E W Co (SSP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 73 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 65 sold and reduced equity positions in Scripps E W Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 53.38 million shares, down from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Scripps E W Co in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 59 Increased: 40 New Position: 33.

The E. W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise with a portfolio of television, radio, and digital media brands. The company has market cap of $999.59 million. It operates through Television, Radio, Digital, and Syndication and Other divisions. It has a 30.75 P/E ratio. The Television segment operates broadcast television stations, which produces news, information, and entertainment content.

Litespeed Management L.L.C. holds 9.37% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company for 439,454 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 623,984 shares or 7.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cove Street Capital Llc has 2.4% invested in the company for 933,327 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 1.83% in the stock. Delphi Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,039 shares.

