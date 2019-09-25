Catalyst Capital Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) as Stock Value Rose; Gradient Investments Has Lifted Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Stock Rose

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 30.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 13,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 56,560 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 43,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.61. About 761,901 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 9,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 60,138 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.49 million, up from 50,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $212.02. About 3.09M shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Company has 9,178 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.66% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 17,490 shares. Novare Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.92% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 29,125 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa invested 2.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Winch Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,533 shares. Barr E S has 0.15% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,333 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,765 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Harvest Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.09% or 1,448 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.21% stake. Homrich Berg has invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wms Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 1.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 0.01% or 4,540 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Com, Florida-based fund reported 1,939 shares. Central Financial Bank And Tru Com holds 2,175 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,295 shares to 130 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 329,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,390 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7,400 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 29,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,111 are owned by Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Pinnacle Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cap Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 97,253 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,729 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Lp reported 6,590 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Com has 0.13% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 30,386 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.12% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 519,900 shares. Leuthold Gp Ltd Company holds 5,056 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter accumulated 0% or 8,798 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 2.90M shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ares Management Ltd Co has 3,137 shares. Hartford Finance Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 280 shares. First Foundation reported 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).