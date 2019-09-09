Catalyst Capital Advisors Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Position by $1.19 Million; Gruss & Co Lowered At&T (T) Position as Shares Rose

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 99.85M shares traded or 257.41% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 4.10M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.68B for 9.81 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

