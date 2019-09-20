Catalyst Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Mosaic Co New (MOS); As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Market Value Rose, Montecito Bank & Trust Has Raised Position

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 7,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 16,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11 million shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 69.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 37,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 90,900 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28 million, up from 53,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 5.99 million shares traded or 11.90% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 532 shares to 2,095 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging Mkts Bond Etf (EMB) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,497 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Us Medical Device Etf (IHI).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disneyâ€™s ESPN Strategy Will Have a Major Impact on Disney Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney lays off almost 60 in Media Distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Looks Solid for the Next 5 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co owns 301 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Company reported 7,404 shares. The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bar Harbor Tru Service reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wilkins Investment Counsel, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Wealthcare Management Ltd Company invested in 200 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gruss accumulated 0.98% or 6,500 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il has 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,840 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aldebaran Financial has invested 3.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,572 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Nordea Management Ab reported 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 1.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,953 shares.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 45,500 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,800 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) LP stated it has 0.24% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Colrain Lc has 6.21% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 115,430 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Hartford Investment Management Co invested in 39,011 shares. Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Oakworth Cap reported 63 shares. Prelude Cap Management, a New York-based fund reported 1,806 shares. Synovus has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 400 shares. 8,400 are held by Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Com New York. 195,522 were reported by Asset Mgmt One Co. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 1.38M shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Axa, France-based fund reported 235,300 shares. Cwm Ltd Company reported 68 shares stake.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mosaic (MOS) Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at AraxÃ¡ and Tapira Mines – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. 12,998 shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K, worth $249,692. On Friday, May 10 Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 1,000 shares. MONAHAN WILLIAM T had bought 2,360 shares worth $49,902 on Tuesday, September 10. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.