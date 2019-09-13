Catalyst Capital Advisors Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $847,100; Stock Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Position Held by Caprock Group Inc

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 14,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $187.11. About 6.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Rep. Rush: Rush Sends Letter to Facebook Requesting Commitment to Data Protection; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Exec Addresses Reports of Data Misuse by Cambridge Analytica; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – JEFF ZIENTS, CEO OF CRANEMERE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Files Proxy Statemen; 03/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Tech Fix: I Downloaded the Information That Facebook Has on Me. Yikes; 09/04/2018 – Facebook says it will inform users if their data was wrongly shared with political data firm Cambridge Analytica; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Removed 583 Million Fake Accounts, Enforcing Standards; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said an independent ‘Supreme Court’ could fix Facebook’s content problems; 20/03/2018 – Tech Down as Facebook Weighs — Tech Roundup

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 494.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,169 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.14. About 29.10M shares traded or 12.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Facebook Dating Service Arrives – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Live Trading News” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook describes Libra backing basket, leaving out yuan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook updates policy on limiting expression – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,004 shares to 73,857 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 96,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,755 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Delaware-based Lau Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Heritage Wealth holds 7,676 shares. Ah Equity Prns Iii Limited Liability has invested 3.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Homrich And Berg holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,545 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 1.83% or 99,953 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il invested in 394,819 shares or 9.77% of the stock. Consolidated Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bellecapital Int Limited reported 1,726 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 1,800 shares. Leonard Green And Prtn LP owns 60,000 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Ltd owns 50,408 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 19,266 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,183 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. 258,000 are held by Pacific Heights Asset Management Lc.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple broke Chinese labor laws – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Welcome To The Bank Of Apple – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple bear cuts target on cycle weakness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stadion Money Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,766 shares. Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot Com Inc Ma has invested 0.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rosenbaum Jay D holds 3.5% or 9,308 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel owns 9,015 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Harbour Ltd holds 17,263 shares. Compton Ri accumulated 8.28% or 98,749 shares. Gfs Advsr holds 5.8% or 103,038 shares. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Nj holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 136,873 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wright Investors Ser Incorporated holds 4.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,261 shares. Georgia-based Marco Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Numerixs Technologies holds 0.63% or 11,072 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Family Firm stated it has 7,282 shares. Confluence Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).