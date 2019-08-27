Catalyst Capital Advisors Holding in Semgroup (SEMG) Lifted by $3.15 Million; First Washington Has Trimmed Paccar (PCAR) Stake as Stock Value Declined

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.19. About 963,022 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 56.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 224,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 620,363 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 395,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 1.09 million shares traded or 24.37% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 26,079 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $65.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 8,563 shares to 10,762 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.40M for 9.57 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.