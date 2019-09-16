Catalyst Capital Advisors Holding In Enbridge (ENB) Was Lifted; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Raised Its Position in Graco (GGG) as Share Value Declined

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 51.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 132,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 388,760 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51M, up from 256,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 362,726 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 12,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 253,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.15M, up from 241,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.77 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 26,800 shares to 13,700 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 23,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 112 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 134.21 million shares or 0.66% more from 133.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested in 24,538 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.02% or 29,343 shares. Spectrum Management Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 34,630 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Vanguard Group Inc reported 16.89 million shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 7,431 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. Hm Payson And reported 13,877 shares stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Private Advisor Gp Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 11,016 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Llc holds 1.92% or 7.26 million shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.36% or 40,730 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% or 3,114 shares in its portfolio. Merian (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.1% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $18.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20,700 shares to 184,193 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods In (NYSE:MWA) by 162,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,820 shares, and cut its stake in Monmouth Rl Est In S (NYSE:MNR).