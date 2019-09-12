Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding by $470,790; Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Stock Declined While Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Lowered Stake by $356,000

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 52,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 147,510 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, up from 95,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 8.64M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 3.31M shares traded or 45.02% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tanger Outlets: Excessive Pessimism Creates The Best Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tanger (NYSE: SKT) execs set expectations for when Antioch outlet mall will open – Nashville Business Journal” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: TTD, NFLX, TWLO, AYX – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 38,621 shares. Voloridge Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 1,657 shares. 346,100 are held by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Mason Street Lc has 50,159 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 27,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 195 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 16,913 shares. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated has 31,234 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Signaturefd Ltd Company has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 498 shares. Stone Ridge Asset holds 0.06% or 59,300 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 251,877 shares. 244,750 are held by Kestrel Invest Mngmt Corp. Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 400 shares.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.61M for 7.37 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $144,090 activity.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Monday, May 6. Fallon Katherine Beirne also bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares. 50,000 shares valued at $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Capital: An 11% Yield Today, That Could Double In A Recession – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Annaly Capital Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on March 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital’s Dividend, BV, And Valuation Vs. 19 mREIT Peers (Includes Q3-Q4 2019 Dividend Projection) – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 6 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital -1.0% on plans to cut Q2 dividend; Q1 core EPS in-line – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,171 were reported by Regent Management Ltd Liability Com. Diversified Trust accumulated 11,500 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd has 0.07% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 101,285 shares. 727,203 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Moreover, Old Natl Bank & Trust In has 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 74,813 shares. 104,483 are held by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Andra Ap holds 0.23% or 867,000 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Beck Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 1.23% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 17,762 were accumulated by Baillie Gifford. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 116,497 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clear Street Markets Llc stated it has 13,400 shares. Cwm holds 0% or 1,154 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc owns 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 21,411 shares. Tci Wealth reported 3,683 shares. 17,274 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22,000 shares to 46,500 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,900 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).