Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Upped Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Position By $2.07 Million; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Lowered Its Verint Systems (VRNT) Position

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) stake by 29.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc acquired 172,509 shares as Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC)’s stock declined 13.36%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 756,952 shares with $9.67M value, up from 584,443 last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc now has $3.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 841,321 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC)

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) stake by 10.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 23,277 shares as Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)’s stock declined 3.71%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 207,749 shares with $12.44M value, down from 231,026 last quarter. Verint Systems Inc now has $3.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 42,009 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnLink Midstream Is Giving Mixed Signals – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mizuho On EnLink Midstream: Permian Is Promising, But There’s Uncertainty In Oklahoma – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnLink Midstream declares $0.283 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EnLink Midstream LLC has $14 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.60’s average target is 67.78% above currents $7.51 stock price. EnLink Midstream LLC had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, April 15. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Mitsubishi UFJ downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $1000 target in Thursday, August 8 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stake by 2,550 shares to 1,200 valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 5,500 shares and now owns 15,200 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) was reduced too.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Black Knight Inc stake by 61,754 shares to 521,651 valued at $28.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) stake by 74,219 shares and now owns 406,655 shares. Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) was raised too.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15M for 22.96 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.