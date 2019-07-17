Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Upped Enbridge (ENB) Position By $1.30 Million; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Raised Cott Que (COT) Stake By $1.58 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased Cott Corp Que (COT) stake by 40.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc acquired 112,500 shares as Cott Corp Que (COT)’s stock declined 12.30%. The Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 392,500 shares with $5.73 million value, up from 280,000 last quarter. Cott Corp Que now has $1.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 101,372 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 17.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc acquired 36,200 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 241,245 shares with $8.75M value, up from 205,045 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $73.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 351,531 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Among 3 analysts covering Cott Corp (NYSE:COT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cott Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by J.P. Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of COT in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Cap Management Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 170,080 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Jpmorgan Chase Co invested in 3.44M shares. Tobam owns 308,904 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Franklin Inc accumulated 15,795 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 15,169 shares stake. Gluskin Sheff And Associate invested in 0.06% or 71,512 shares. Acadian Asset Llc owns 2,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Palisade Capital Ltd Llc Nj has 1.18 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 2.52M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust Company reported 12,521 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Kennedy accumulated 552,139 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 21,642 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. 13,500 shares were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P, worth $199,395 on Tuesday, February 26. $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) shares were bought by Hinson Charles R.. Harrington Thomas bought 33,560 shares worth $499,004.