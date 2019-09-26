Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by $320,000; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Miura Global Management Raised Its Holding by $3.67 Million

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.22M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $263.31. About 7.32M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in May; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 98.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5,000, down from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 136,910 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 25/04/2018 – California Water Made Takeover Bid for SJW; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Department of Health; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90 billion and $617.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svmk Inc by 2.30M shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $19.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate holds 30,428 shares. S R Schill & holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,470 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 53,219 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated owns 1,432 shares. 152,808 were reported by Mackay Shields Lc. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 2.03% or 24,404 shares. Regis Mgmt Com Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rmb Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.58% or 20,526 shares in its portfolio. 21,260 were accumulated by Essex Inv Communication Ltd Liability Com. Hhr Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 153,078 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 835 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 150,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 6,923 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Roku, Netflix and Amazon – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Does Disney+ Stack Up to Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video? – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix Just Made A Major Change That May Not Last – But Should – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quibi the New Netflix? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NEWS RELEASE: Cal Water Sells $400 Million of First Mortgage Bonds – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NEWS RELEASE: California Water Service Group Opens 2019 College Scholarship Program – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “California Water Withdraws $70.00 Per Share Proposal to Acquire SJW Group After Rejection by SJW – Business Wire” on August 17, 2018. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “California Water Service Group Subsidiary Signs Agreement to Acquire Water and Wastewater System in Madera County – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Service Group Designated Great Place to Work® for Fourth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.55M for 17.19 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 2.57% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% stake. 78,493 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com owns 1,319 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill accumulated 0.12% or 153,484 shares. American Intl Grp holds 36,053 shares. Clenar Muke Llc reported 37,887 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Hutchinson Mgmt Ca accumulated 8,600 shares. 106,184 were accumulated by Sector Pension Board. Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 0.01% stake. State Street invested in 0.01% or 3.59M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Gabelli Funds holds 0.01% or 44,400 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 25,000 shares. 16,385 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 20,120 shares to 321,033 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (THD) by 3,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).