Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Trimmed By $764,500 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Biolase (BIOL) Sellers Increased By 3.84% Their Shorts

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, makes, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.14 million. The firm offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 25,300 shares to 33,300 valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Carvana Co stake by 46,500 shares and now owns 46,702 shares. Ishares Inc was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.