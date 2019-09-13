Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Raised Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Position By $620,000; Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) Sentiment Is 1

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (WTT) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 6 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 6 cut down and sold their equity positions in Wireless Telecom Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.90 million shares, down from 5.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Wireless Telecom Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) stake by 85.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS)’s stock rose 14.71%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 43,500 shares with $1.35M value, up from 23,500 last quarter. Seaworld Entmt Inc now has $2.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 616,324 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld

Among 3 analysts covering SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SeaWorld has $39 highest and $3100 lowest target. $35.25’s average target is 16.53% above currents $30.25 stock price. SeaWorld had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 89,000 shares. 447,449 are held by Walthausen And Ltd Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 37,298 shares. Advsrs Preferred Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). 10,368 were accumulated by Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Com. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 527,703 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 148,780 shares. Cooper Creek Prns Mgmt Lc holds 2.78% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 234,700 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 57,061 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dsam Partners (London) invested 3.23% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Tygh Capital stated it has 0.34% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). 3,200 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Glenmede Company Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 57 shares.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) stake by 9,114 shares to 248 valued at $28,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 47,000 shares and now owns 275,000 shares. Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) was reduced too.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. for 1.86 million shares. Kistler owns 11,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 9,000 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 64,190 shares.

The stock increased 3.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 1,567 shares traded. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (WTT) has declined 21.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WTT News: 09/05/2018 – WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.02; 23/04/2018 – DJ Wireless Telecom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTT); 12/03/2018 – Wireless Telecom 4Q Rev $12M; 11/05/2018 – X-Square Capital Buys 1.2% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – Wireless Telecom 1Q Rev $13.3M; 09/05/2018 – WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP INC – MARCH 31, 2018 BACKLOG OF FIRM ORDERS OF $10.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Wireless Telecom 1Q EPS 2c; 19/04/2018 – Boonton Strengthens Its Position as the Peak Power Measurement Leader with Introduction of the 4500C, its Next Generation Peak; 12/03/2018 – WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.12; 12/03/2018 – Wireless Telecom Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$13.5M

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes radio frequency and microwave products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $29.42 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It currently has negative earnings. It creates and makes a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector.