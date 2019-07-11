Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Raised Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position; Neptune Wellness Solutions – Ordinary Shares (NEPT) Shorts Up By 11.18%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NEPT) had an increase of 11.18% in short interest. NEPT’s SI was 4.47M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.18% from 4.02M shares previously. With 734,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s short sellers to cover NEPT’s short positions. The SI to Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 8.13%. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 189,119 shares traded. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) has risen 44.93% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NEPT News: 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 14/03/2018 Ridgewood Infrastructure Announces Sale of Interests in Neptune Regional Transmission System; 04/04/2018 – ECI Releases Neptune (NPT) 1300 a Compact High-Capacity Metro Aggregation Platform; 18/05/2018 – G NEPTUNE BHD GNET.KL – APPOINTS HAJI MOHD AMRAN BIN WAHID AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/05/2018 – WORLEYPARSONS LTD WOR.AX – ROSENBERG WORLEYPARSONS WAS AWARDED CONTRACT BY NEPTUNE ENERGY; 14/03/2018 – Infra investor sells Neptune transmission stake; 23/04/2018 – Neptune Plans to Sell Inaugural High-Yield Bonds in U.S., Europe; 03/05/2018 – Neptune Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 10 Days; 16/05/2018 – Neptune to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Results Ended March 31, 2018; 18/05/2018 – G NEPTUNE BHD – APPOINTS CHAI THAM POH AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 26.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc acquired 9,199 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 43,420 shares with $2.63 million value, up from 34,221 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $15.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 183,617 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company has market cap of $378.59 million. The firm develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,300 shares to 200 valued at $53,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alarm Com Hldgs Inc stake by 27,000 shares and now owns 66 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

