Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding in Semgroup (SEMG) by $3.15 Million; Northpointe Capital Upped Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $621,400 as Share Price Rose

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 56.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 224,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 620,363 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 395,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $703.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.80% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 453,464 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 79,734 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, up from 73,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.67. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 5,595 shares to 3,165 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 8,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,075 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Ltd reported 1.68M shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Company holds 37,255 shares. Legal General Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Cohen Steers, New York-based fund reported 133,856 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 34,505 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest has 0.01% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp owns 10,571 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 5.56M shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 64,503 shares. Paloma Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Menta Ltd Liability Company invested in 17,655 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 77,600 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Guggenheim reported 0.02% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 17,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does SemGroup Corporation’s (NYSE:SEMG) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Lows Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SemGroup Corporation (SEMG) CEO Carlin Conner on Q2 2019 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkwood Ltd Liability Co holds 1.44% or 70,934 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel holds 250,841 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.79 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 120,235 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 6,010 shares. Granite Investment Limited Liability Com reported 17,017 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Financial Prns has invested 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Janney Mgmt Limited Liability owns 172,992 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Loeb Partners owns 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 690 shares. Holderness Invs Commerce holds 1.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,531 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw invested in 98,094 shares or 1.08% of the stock. 1,748 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 0.25% or 381,694 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 1,520 shares.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,648 shares to 7,619 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 36,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,831 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).