Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Lowered Oneok New (OKE) Position; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Sellers Decreased By 3.28% Their Shorts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) had a decrease of 3.28% in short interest. ALNY’s SI was 4.97M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.28% from 5.14M shares previously. With 958,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s short sellers to cover ALNY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.02. About 452,776 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED LUMASIRAN,; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Conference May 17; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED ASSESSMENT; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 23.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 40,858 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 133,730 shares with $9.20M value, down from 174,588 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $29.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 1.35 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE

Among 8 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has $14500 highest and $70 lowest target. $117.89’s average target is 53.06% above currents $77.02 stock price. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, September 3. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 4. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, April 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ALNY in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 96,252 shares. 2,986 are owned by Nordea Investment Mgmt. 62,288 are held by Macquarie Gp Ltd. 22,369 were reported by British Columbia Inv Mngmt. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 756,141 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 11 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 492,175 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 6,415 shares. Segantii Mngmt stated it has 0.63% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Ltd Co accumulated 977,819 shares or 0.72% of the stock. State Street Corporation accumulated 2.89 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 17,413 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. The company has market cap of $8.46 billion. The Company’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis ; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth holds 0.1% or 3,384 shares. Horizon Invests Lc reported 10,287 shares. Monarch Cap Management has 0.08% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 157,487 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.11% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Burney Company reported 20,220 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.63% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Conning stated it has 86,016 shares. Navellier And Assoc Inc owns 71,800 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Enterprise Financial accumulated 1,452 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 653,641 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Advisory Ntwk Llc reported 3,683 shares.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased Ishares Inc stake by 40,947 shares to 416,881 valued at $14.57 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) stake by 14,900 shares and now owns 20,000 shares. Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was raised too.

