Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by $513,000 as Shares Rose; As Middleby (MIDD) Stock Rose, Sarasin & Partners Llp Boosted by $5.55 Million Its Stake

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 55.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 42,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 529,017 shares traded or 26.80% up from the average. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 59.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 246,879 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE:ALL-CASH PROPOSAL VALUED ABOUT $1.9B; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 5C; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,800 shares to 16,300 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase owns 38,738 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 293 shares. Personal Capital reported 318,906 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 58,117 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 290 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech accumulated 0% or 13,485 shares. Wellington Shields accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 31,600 shares. Bluestein R H & Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Sei Investments reported 7,549 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 32,637 shares. Connecticut-based Corecommodity Mngmt Llc has invested 0.45% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Management Corporation Il has invested 1.91% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi invested in 0.75% or 20,030 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Fjarde Ap has 21,208 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.02% stake. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd reported 0.19% stake. 8,588 were accumulated by Logan Management. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 2,644 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 109 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 3,936 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 12 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 4,017 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Lc reported 30,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 21,186 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,233 activity.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 9,335 shares to 260,110 shares, valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 246,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,032 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

