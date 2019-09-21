Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Biotelemetry (BEAT) Position by $355,200; Stock Value Declined; Sensient Technologies (SXT) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Holding by $1.07 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 14,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% . The institutional investor held 3.09 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.07 million, down from 3.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $68.88. About 196,614 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 26/04/2018 – Sensient Declares Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q EPS 89C; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – SENSIENT: FLAVORS PRESIDENT GROVER LEFT FOR OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Sensient Technologies: Gautam Grover, President of Flavors Group, Left Company to Pursue Other Opportunitie; 24/04/2018 – Sensient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 11 Days; 14/03/2018 – SENSIENT TO OPERATE AS SENSIENT NATURAL COLORS PERU AFTER CLOSE

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111,000, down from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 196,764 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $17.28M for 20.62 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold BEAT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 30.15 million shares or 2.20% more from 29.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Pnc Ser Gp Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,828 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 69,181 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 52,437 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 7,415 shares stake. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 5,637 shares. 25,233 were reported by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 6,373 shares. Voloridge Management Limited Co holds 39,885 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Loomis Sayles & LP holds 466,793 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 27,541 shares or 0% of the stock. Automobile Association reported 8,267 shares. Prudential Finance Inc owns 54,680 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 83,215 shares to 85,502 shares, valued at $19.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 11,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold SXT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.74 million shares or 1.73% less from 39.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 12,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Diversified Tru holds 0.03% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) or 7,493 shares. Axa accumulated 61,709 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com accumulated 162,882 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 11,571 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Company L L C stated it has 3.09 million shares. Janney Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 3,000 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 9,419 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Commerce stated it has 0.03% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). The New York-based Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 6,175 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) or 73 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.00 million shares to 14.44M shares, valued at $239.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 30,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Analysts await Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 12.63% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SXT’s profit will be $35.13M for 20.75 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Sensient Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

