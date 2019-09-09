Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Lowered Five Below (FIVE) Holding by $425,000 as Stock Value Declined; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lifted Treehouse Foods (THS) Stake by $389,440 as Share Price Declined

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.18. About 629,045 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 21,409 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 15,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 761,085 shares traded or 44.19% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orange (NYSE:ORAN) by 26,500 shares to 134,000 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 28,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 153,343 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% or 768,710 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department accumulated 470 shares. Nordea Invest Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Bb&T Secs Lc holds 4,042 shares. Hwg LP reported 18,571 shares. Millrace Asset Group Incorporated reported 12,557 shares stake. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 388,198 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Co, Georgia-based fund reported 315 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Citigroup has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Menta Ltd Llc accumulated 2,296 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Co reported 2,026 shares.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $9.68 million for 176.64 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.00% negative EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,773 shares to 32,083 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 16,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,686 shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Corp holds 128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited stated it has 784,826 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest Tech, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 13,200 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Chicago Equity Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 62,540 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 11,740 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 29,473 shares. S&T Fincl Bank Pa reported 204,014 shares or 2.96% of all its holdings. Champlain Limited Liability Com invested in 3.22 million shares or 1.81% of the stock. Point72 Asset LP holds 1,088 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management invested in 11,091 shares. Cutter & Brokerage reported 0.44% stake. Ancora Llc, a Us-based fund reported 139,115 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 108,282 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability accumulated 417,405 shares.