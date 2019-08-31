Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Lowered California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stake By $513,000; GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY ORDINARY SHARES (LVVEF) Shorts Lowered By 69.39%

GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LVVEF) had a decrease of 69.39% in short interest. LVVEF’s SI was 1,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 69.39% from 4,900 shares previously. With 16,500 avg volume, 0 days are for GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LVVEF)’s short sellers to cover LVVEF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0523 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) stake by 59.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,500 shares as California Wtr Svc Group (CWT)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 6,500 shares with $353,000 value, down from 16,000 last quarter. California Wtr Svc Group now has $2.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 323,490 shares traded or 26.90% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – Willows Fifth-Graders Win 2018 Cal Water H2O Challenge Grand Prize; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN GET REGULATORY APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13

Globalive Technology Inc., a technology company, develops solutions to disrupt traditional industries. The company has market cap of $5.73 million. It develops software applications and technology platforms primarily using artificial intelligence, Internet of Things , and blockchain technology. It currently has negative earnings.

