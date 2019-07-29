Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Synaptics (SYNA) by $448,500 as Stock Price Declined; Pier Capital Has Cut Its Century Communities (CCS) Stake by $715,530; Market Valuation Rose

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 38,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 599,815 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 23.13% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc (CCS) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 31,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 342,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $834.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 303,894 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 38.84% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $22.43 million for 9.30 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% EPS growth.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 213,259 shares to 884,080 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 68,200 shares to 15,700 shares, valued at $184,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

