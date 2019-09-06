Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Enlink Midstream (ENLC); Gideon Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Murphy Oil (MUR) by $820,816

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 28,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 10,587 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 38,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 1.44M shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 172,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 756,952 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67 million, up from 584,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 1.24M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 92,461 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $90.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 53,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,476 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12,609 shares to 22,628 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 33,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold MUR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 143.26 million shares or 1.22% less from 145.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 192,930 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited reported 27,805 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.05% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.03% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 507,067 shares. 8,023 are held by Strs Ohio. Opus Cap Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Co reported 32,654 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 110,452 shares. Whittier Com, California-based fund reported 19 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 295,670 shares. 143,518 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 4.30M shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 23,336 shares. 18.80M were reported by Vanguard Grp. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 42,156 shares.

Analysts await Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 34.29% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MUR’s profit will be $34.82M for 20.98 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Murphy Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.