Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Lifted By $980,683 Its Semgroup (SEMG) Position; FMC (FMC) Has 1.14 Sentiment

FMC Corp (FMC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 198 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 173 sold and decreased stock positions in FMC Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 109.73 million shares, down from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding FMC Corp in top ten positions increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 142 Increased: 139 New Position: 59.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased Semgroup Corp (SEMG) stake by 14.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc acquired 89,153 shares as Semgroup Corp (SEMG)'s stock declined 1.55%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 709,516 shares with $8.51M value, up from 620,363 last quarter. Semgroup Corp now has $1.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 464,554 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.34 million for 25.85 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.79 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 22.4 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 5.62% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation for 7.48 million shares. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owns 203,833 shares or 4.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Overbrook Management Corp has 4.24% invested in the company for 247,765 shares. The Rhode Island-based Weybosset Research & Management Llc has invested 4.19% in the stock. Harvey Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 30,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $82.72. About 188,450 shares traded. FMC Corporation (FMC) has risen 11.86% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Andrew Sandifer Financial Chief, Treasurer; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold SEMG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 68.60 million shares or 3.34% less from 70.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Semgroup (NYSE:SEMG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Semgroup has $1700 highest and $1100 lowest target. $15.33’s average target is -4.66% below currents $16.08 stock price. Semgroup had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 17. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by SunTrust. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 24.