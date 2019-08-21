Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $861,250; Share Price Declined; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Private Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 16,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 57,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 7.69 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.78. About 1.43 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays Likes Chevron Better Than Exxon Right Now For Big Oil Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fernwood Management Limited Co holds 0.15% or 2,355 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 667,584 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bath Savings Trust Com holds 0.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 21,431 shares. Cap Planning Advisors holds 1.26% or 33,508 shares. Lincoln Natl owns 22,768 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Summit Asset Ltd Liability Company has 4,560 shares. First Merchants reported 51,267 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc, Oregon-based fund reported 13,075 shares. Stearns Financial Svcs Gp holds 0.55% or 23,642 shares in its portfolio. Hartline invested in 0.73% or 22,744 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mgmt Lp has invested 0.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 5.25M shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,625 shares to 91,538 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,625 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PRSP,NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Macy’s, Cisco Systems, and Tilray – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 53,519 shares to 609,476 shares, valued at $79.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 5,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,165 shares, and cut its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 53,576 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 11,798 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Comml Bank has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 16,851 were reported by Sun Life. Dubuque Financial Bank holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 318,655 shares. Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 54,371 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt owns 29,043 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cna, Illinois-based fund reported 189,600 shares. Aviva Public Ltd invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 16,936 were reported by Lmr Ptnrs Llp. Mechanics Bank Trust Department holds 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 50,569 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 1.64M shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 40,054 shares.