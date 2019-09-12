Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Increased Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $603,232 as Stock Price Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Sabal Trust Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.06 Million

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 19,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 593,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.51M, down from 613,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 2.99 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 21,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 314,664 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.08M, up from 293,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 366,720 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 29,350 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $16.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 334,034 were reported by Gagnon Secs. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 7,722 shares. Mcf Limited Co holds 16,217 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 176,050 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 167,763 shares in its portfolio. 80,330 were reported by Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj. Intersect Cap Ltd Company reported 35,844 shares. Chem Bank reported 0.27% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sfmg Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ironsides Asset Advsr Limited Liability Company has 26,295 shares. Samson Cap Mngmt Lc holds 23.54% or 433,674 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability holds 152,221 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division holds 25,081 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 35,255 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners: A Long-Term Stud Is A Short-Term Dud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Polyamide In Electronic Protection Device (EPD) Market Share, Size 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Development, Top Manufacture, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2028 – GuruFocus.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise gauges demand for ATEX ethane pipeline expansion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: When Listless Is a Good Thing – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Ciena, Cisco, Dave & Busterâ€™s, GameStop, Hilton, Newmont Goldcorp, RH, Square, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,730 shares to 129,614 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 22,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,660 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hallmark Mgmt Inc reported 439,134 shares stake. Greatmark Prtnrs Inc owns 3.95% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 241,786 shares. Tru has 2.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 35,450 shares. Blume Capital holds 0.26% or 9,263 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Lc has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Savant Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.27% or 35,053 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.81% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitchell Cap Mngmt invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 259,503 were reported by Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Newfocus Fincl Gp Inc Ltd Co stated it has 4.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,783 shares stake. Fcg Limited Liability Com invested in 14,032 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,408 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.09M shares.