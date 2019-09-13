Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Decreased Oneok New (OKE) Holding by $2.78 Million as Share Price Rose; Bbva Compass Bancshares Boosted First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Holding by $333,583; Share Value Declined

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 3,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 28,573 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 25,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $96. About 1.15 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 40,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 133,730 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.20M, down from 174,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $74.54. About 966,823 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10,774 shares to 77,358 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,231 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporati (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 34,345 shares to 527,715 shares, valued at $13.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 524,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.