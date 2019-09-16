Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Position by $421,200; Wms Partners Stake In Mastercard (MA) Was Has Raised

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 15,484 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, up from 13,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 88.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 23,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 2,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 1.15 million shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 27/03/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Amends and Expands Credit Facility; 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC SFM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.26, REV VIEW $5.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q Net $66.6M; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR EPS

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $406.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 69,715 shares to 632,628 shares, valued at $94.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,248 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 Mastercard Foundation sold $6.47 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 23,850 shares. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Russo Gardner Lc holds 13.91% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 6.91M shares. Capital World Investors owns 22.97M shares. Bessemer Inc owns 640,013 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Falcon Point Cap Ltd Company has 978 shares. Pinnacle Associates invested in 0.12% or 18,802 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 36,646 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 5,328 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 65,673 shares. Pecaut And Company accumulated 1.72% or 9,508 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3.05M shares. Academy Mngmt Inc Tx invested in 171,842 shares or 10.2% of the stock. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company owns 38,475 shares. Illinois-based Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has invested 1.89% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Westwood Mngmt Il reported 11.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 104.79 million shares or 4.47% less from 109.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer holds 0% or 355 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.08% or 15,200 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Axa owns 41,634 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.01% or 384,206 shares in its portfolio. 198,588 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 200 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 25,851 shares. Dupont Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Wesbanco State Bank Inc owns 19,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 144,714 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.44M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 21,500 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 877,141 shares. 11.33 million were reported by Blackrock Inc.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 6,547 shares to 6,900 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 31,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).