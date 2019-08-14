Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Cut Mastercard (MA) Position by $599,250; As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Boyar Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.35 Million

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 14.37 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $267.56. About 1.29M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25,300 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

