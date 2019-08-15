Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position; Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) Sellers Decreased By 4.08% Their Shorts

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 26.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 53,257 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 150,000 shares with $18.22M value, down from 203,257 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 367,583 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) had a decrease of 4.08% in short interest. JAG’s SI was 13.49 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.08% from 14.06M shares previously. With 1.28 million avg volume, 11 days are for Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)’s short sellers to cover JAG’s short positions. The SI to Jagged Peak Energy Inc’s float is 23.47%. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 311,589 shares traded. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has declined 48.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JAG News: 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy Total Proved Oil and Gas Reserves as of Dec 31 Were 82.4 MMBoe (79% Oil); 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Jagged Peak Energy ‘B’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 13/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK 1Q ADJ EPS 12C; 25/04/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy LLC Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026; 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 4Q Rev $104.4M; 10/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 1Q Loss $39.4M; 10/04/2018 – Jagged Peak Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 18,698 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Personal Financial Services reported 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Founders Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.13% stake. Arizona State Retirement owns 73,625 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.08% or 15,184 shares. Principal Gp Inc accumulated 0.02% or 201,602 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il accumulated 4,920 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,766 shares. Chem Bank & Trust holds 0.26% or 19,111 shares. Melvin Capital LP stated it has 700,000 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Archford Strategies has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 721,320 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Tobam accumulated 0.76% or 124,449 shares. Argent has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 1,749 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 2,129 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.88’s average target is 10.21% above currents $116.03 stock price. Darden had 36 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Loop Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Maxim Group.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03M for 21.33 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) stake by 28,507 shares to 199,453 valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) stake by 12,700 shares and now owns 50,300 shares. Plains Gp Hldgs LP was raised too.

