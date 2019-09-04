Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Cut Five Below (FIVE) Position by $425,000 as Stock Value Declined; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose While Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Boosted Holding

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 14,421 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $198.97. About 2.63M shares traded or 20.98% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 02/04/2018 – OTC crypto market flourishes, powered by Skype; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Institutional Client Services Rev $4.39B; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs points out the S&P is following the “typical” path coming out of a double-digit correction outside of an economic recession and this implies a possible return to the old highs in a couple of months, with further upside toward the 3000 level on the S&P 500 later on; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank reportedly seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive; 14/03/2018 – Goldman sees U.S. dollar weakness persisting in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mike Novogratz hires Goldman Sachs VP Richard Kim as COO of Galaxy Digital – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Vestar Cap Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and Partners Group; 02/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Add Crypto Contracts Without Trading Bitcoins

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc analyzed 3,400 shares as the company's stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $119.6. About 1.04M shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 964 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 1,500 shares. Covington Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 569 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Washington Tru Bank & Trust owns 0.99% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 32,467 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd has 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital LP accumulated 0.04% or 1,625 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Capital Advsrs holds 0.08% or 1,425 shares. Valueworks Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 38,060 shares. Hl Serv Limited Liability holds 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 5,933 shares. South State holds 0.86% or 43,400 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0.03% or 46,624 shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,291 shares to 6,837 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,096 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on June 15, 2019

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $10.02 million for 166.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.00% negative EPS growth.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 12,700 shares to 50,300 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).