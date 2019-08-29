Catalyst Capital Advisors Decreased Home Depot (HD) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding by $11.64 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 264,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 861,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 79,578 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 94.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 18,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192,000, down from 19,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $227.27. About 2.39 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ativo Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 11,819 shares. 1,167 were reported by Capstone Financial. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd owns 81,149 shares. Hartford Mgmt Company owns 0.8% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 145,694 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,073 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 15,617 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 16,846 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank owns 29,224 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Management Ltd owns 12,740 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.55% or 4,393 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested 1.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1,423 are owned by Advisory Alpha. Mirae Asset Glob Company holds 0.24% or 169,285 shares.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 49,000 shares to 451,030 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Corporation owns 910,911 shares. 960 were accumulated by Assetmark. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 43,167 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated accumulated 0.49% or 79,273 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 34,778 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh has 4,700 shares. State Bank Of Mellon reported 494,297 shares stake. Moreover, Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 2,063 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma reported 0.24% stake. Art Advsrs Lc reported 37,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com stated it has 17,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Westfield Capital Mngmt LP holds 946,345 shares. Granite Ltd Company owns 372,227 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 254,066 shares to 680,000 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 245,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd.