Catalyst Capital Advisors Cut By $764,500 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Winslow Capital Management Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 26.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 15,200 shares with $2.13 million value, down from 20,700 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $373.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 90922.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc acquired 3.49M shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 3.50 million shares with $583.08 million value, up from 3,843 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $560.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 24/03/2018 – Timeline: Facebook and Google Under Regulators’ Glare; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O SAYS IT HAS EXPANDED POLICY TO CURB ORGANIZATIONS USING FAKE ACCOUNTS -INTERVIEW; 05/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Needs to Do Better Protecting Data (Video); 26/03/2018 – “Rocked to the core of its business model, Facebook has no choice but to take away Shopify’s punchbowl,” Left wrote in a note; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IT ‘DOESN’T FEEL LIKE’ FACEBOOK HAS A MONOPOLY; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Asked If Lack of Diversity Hobbled Facebook on Russia; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 06/03/2018 – GOOGLE, FACEBOOK POWER OVER ADS WORRIES RIVALS: FRENCH STUDY; 22/05/2018 – BEFORE GERMAN ELECTIONS FACEBOOK WORKED WITH GERMAN AUTHORITIES- ZUCKERBERG

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 228,360 shares to 851,826 valued at $212.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 71,985 shares and now owns 2.80M shares. Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) was reduced too.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23. Stretch Colin also sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura upgraded the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, March 18. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 422,563 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Capital Guardian Trust invested in 624,437 shares. Veritas Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.12M shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 740,176 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii reported 30,272 shares stake. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability owns 46,829 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. General Investors reported 76,500 shares stake. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 1.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,617 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rockshelter Limited Liability Co holds 4.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 72,463 shares. Bristol John W & Commerce Ny reported 449,825 shares. City, a West Virginia-based fund reported 20,429 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc owns 8,586 shares. Kensico Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 840,600 shares. 294,189 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A also bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 11.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 32,000 shares to 119,290 valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (EWA) stake by 30,990 shares and now owns 621,477 shares. Ishares Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, January 14 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $147 target. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $147 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co.