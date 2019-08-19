Catalyst Capital Advisors Boosted Position in Ebay (EBAY) by $814,000 as Share Value Rose; Ngam Advisors LP Has Increased Its Position in Moog (MOG.A) by $1.37 Million as Valuation Were Volatile

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 116.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 15,897 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 29,501 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 13,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 18,042 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 05/04/2018 – Paste Magazine: Exclusive: Watch Phantogram Reimagine “Calling All” With Analog Synths at Moog Sound Lab; 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY ADJ. EPS $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS 20C, EST. $4.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.A); 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q EPS 39C, EST. $1.06; 15/03/2018 – MOOG BEGINS CASH DIV OF 25C/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.B); 16/03/2018 – Moog Inc. Declares Quaterly Dividend of 25c; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 72c/Share Charge for Winding Down of Activities

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 47.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 68,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 1.53 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 175,521 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $364.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 8,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,075 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.15 million shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Com accumulated 318,776 shares. Pennsylvania Co has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Texas Yale Cap Corporation has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc holds 0.27% or 74,349 shares. Columbia Asset has 0.31% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 31,157 shares. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 278,930 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Earnest Prns Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Daiwa Securities Group Inc invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 543 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 26,156 are owned by Pinebridge Lp. Caprock Group reported 0.05% stake. Gemmer Asset Ltd reported 741 shares. Brant Point Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% or 125,000 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “eBay Partners With Third-Party Logistics On Fulfillment – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “eBay Talks Sales Taxes and Changes to Its Buyer Pool – The Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Big Tech Stocks to Watch on Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Seller-Focused Initiatives, Delivery Service Give KeyBanc Higher Confidence In eBay’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why eBay (EBAY) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 31,241 shares to 14,588 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,412 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).