Catalyst Capital Advisors Boosted Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding By $551,940; Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Lifted Healthequity (HQY) Holding By $2.61 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Healthequity Inc (HQY) stake by 5.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 35,771 shares as Healthequity Inc (HQY)’s stock rose 18.26%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 635,254 shares with $47.00M value, up from 599,483 last quarter. Healthequity Inc now has $3.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 60,675 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 26.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc acquired 9,199 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 43,420 shares with $2.63M value, up from 34,221 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $15.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.71. About 67,957 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taking A Look Into What HealthEquity Has Purchased – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity and WageWorks Announce HSR Clearance Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) stake by 16,000 shares to 178,000 valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vistra Energy Corp stake by 70,590 shares and now owns 270,687 shares. Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthequity has $100 highest and $8000 lowest target. $88.40’s average target is 52.47% above currents $57.98 stock price. Healthequity had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 18. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity. Joung Chansoo bought 5,000 shares worth $336,414.

Among 7 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Magellan Midstream has $75 highest and $6600 lowest target. $70.43’s average target is 7.18% above currents $65.71 stock price. Magellan Midstream had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Ladenburg. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MMP in report on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) stake by 3,400 shares to 200 valued at $25,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr stake by 14,830 shares and now owns 284,345 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Natl Bank Tru reported 0.02% stake. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 35,611 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,850 shares. Moreover, Davis R M has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% or 3,885 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,604 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oppenheimer holds 0.03% or 20,411 shares. Usca Ria Lc invested 0.25% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cypress Capital Gp Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 36,300 shares. 1,902 are held by Welch Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co. Freestone Ltd Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 67,807 shares. Stanley holds 0.06% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 4,073 shares. Leuthold Gru Ltd holds 5,947 shares. Van Eck Associate stated it has 12,231 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated stated it has 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).