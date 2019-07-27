Catalyst Capital Advisors Boosted Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $492,000; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose While Advisory Alpha Boosted Its Holding

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.69M shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 10 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539.56M, up from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 26/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: Some independent booksellers are hopping mad about the Amazon-exclusive rollout of the new John Oliver book,; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3,400 shares to 200 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,300 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 20,241 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Huntington Bancshares has 343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 27,196 were reported by South State Corp. Advisory Network Lc holds 0.02% or 1,053 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 3.36% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 44,888 shares. 14,338 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Ltd Liability. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 645 were accumulated by Valley Advisers Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 39,261 shares. Clough Cap Ptnrs Lp holds 61,595 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.16% or 598,600 shares. Products Prtn Lc reported 0.61% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% or 6,800 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Company owns 0.15% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,757 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Management Lc has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $22.01 million was made by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. $5.06 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53 million on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Convergence Invest Prns Lc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,320 shares. 36,320 were accumulated by Regions Financial. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Co owns 611 shares. New York-based Investec Asset North America has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited reported 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Centurylink Investment Mgmt holds 3.16% or 4,358 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,406 are held by Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi. Markel Corporation reported 93,237 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Decatur Capital Management reported 4.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bsw Wealth Prtn has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 791 shares. Agf Invests accumulated 117,982 shares. North Star Mgmt holds 0.4% or 12,145 shares.

