Catalyst Capital Advisors Boosted Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) as Stock Declined; Molina Healthcare (MOH) Position Has Lifted by Iridian Asset Management Llc

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 81,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.71 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.44. About 470,783 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 71,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 545,996 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.68M, up from 474,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.34M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 306,145 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $116.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,169 shares, and cut its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 173,507 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce reported 44,516 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc accumulated 5,491 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 7,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Finance Mgmt LP holds 0.05% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 9,483 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 602,298 shares. Hbk Lp accumulated 0.24% or 131,265 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability has 2,250 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Capital Ww Invsts stated it has 4.10 million shares. Cls Invs Lc has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Limited has invested 0.11% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). North Star Investment Mngmt has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Qs Ltd Liability Co invested in 48,796 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 1,400 shares to 300 shares, valued at $79,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 24,077 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 0.17% or 133.00M shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt Advsrs Ltd owns 153,550 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.41% or 906,705 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc stated it has 6.88 million shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors owns 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 40,911 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 136,950 shares. Sg Americas Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 10,920 are owned by Rampart Inv Management Lc. E&G L P, Texas-based fund reported 18,204 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 19,849 shares. Miles Cap holds 31,753 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.31% or 17.84 million shares. 111,865 are held by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership.