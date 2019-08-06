Catalyst Capital Advisors Boosted Cdw (CDW) Stake; Bluemountain Capital Management Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Boosted as Share Value Declined

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 127.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 30,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The hedge fund held 54,917 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 24,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 2.78 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Gross Profit Rate 58.4%, Down 90 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $23.00/Share From $22.00 by BMO Capital; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Ended FY With $424.4M Inventory, Up 6%; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Abercrombie & Fitch Otlk To Stable From Negative; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q EPS $1.05; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $24; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BEST BUY INC; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch CFR to Ba3 From B1; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch FY18 Openings Include 11 in U.S., 10 International; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Rise Nearly 7% After Earnings Blow Past Consensus — MarketWatch

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 247.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 9,362 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $902,000, up from 2,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $108.34. About 702,621 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) or 1,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Barclays Public Ltd Com has 118,571 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 26,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Communication invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). 794,896 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss reported 65,729 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp has 25,520 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisors Preferred Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Hsbc Plc invested in 0% or 12,538 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 880,690 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 833,998 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 14,650 were reported by Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv. Howe & Rusling Incorporated reported 95 shares. Ellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Company has 219,988 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 90,396 shares to 6,647 shares, valued at $125,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 12,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708 shares, and cut its stake in Park Natl Corp (NYSEMKT:PRK).

More notable recent Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abercrombie & Fitch: A Case Of Too Much Honesty – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Three retail brands pop up in Tysons, The Wharf this summer – Washington Business Journal” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces Authorization of New Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Abercrombie Before Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $74,966 activity.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear Of The Day: CDW Corp (CDW) – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CDW Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CDW (CDW) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 0.11% or 127,008 shares in its portfolio. Select Equity Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 88,258 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 692,979 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.09% or 78,900 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 474 shares. Horizon Investment Svcs Ltd Co has 14,337 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has 16,358 shares. Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) reported 0.06% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Martingale Asset Management LP owns 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 2,913 shares. City holds 91 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 119,531 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.92 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $894,930 were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E on Friday, February 8. ALESIO STEVEN W sold $1.79M worth of stock or 20,013 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 Richards Thomas E sold $1.49M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 16,216 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold $1.38 million worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 14,900 shares.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 84,306 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $134.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 63,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).