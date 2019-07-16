Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 22.66 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 509.38% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 55.58%. About 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.