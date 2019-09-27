Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 7 0.06 7.07M -3.36 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 6 0.00 3.05M -2.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 107,446,808.51% -32.6% -31.5% Vaccinex Inc. 53,135,888.50% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival Vaccinex Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Vaccinex Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.