Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 104 2.17 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.19 beta. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival United Therapeutics Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $136.14 average price target and a 72.05% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.