Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

As Biotechnology companies, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.10 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Its rival Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Surface Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 72.4%. Insiders held 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.