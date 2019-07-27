Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

As Biotechnology companies, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|4
|2.10
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Its rival Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Surface Oncology Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 72.4%. Insiders held 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-3.79%
|-4.11%
|-1.71%
|-14.81%
|-67.54%
|9.38%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-11.54%
|-0.72%
|-25.27%
|-49.7%
|-69.08%
|-2.36%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Surface Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
