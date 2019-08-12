Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.79 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.88 and it happens to be 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.